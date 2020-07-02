Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Craft Brew Alliance were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,567,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BREW stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $300.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BREW. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

