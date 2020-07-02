Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

In related news, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $469,534.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,593.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,856 shares of company stock worth $3,274,032 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNST opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a current ratio of 18.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.