Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 395,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 239,439 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 168,843 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 87,869 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.32. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

