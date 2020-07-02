Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Trading Up 18.2%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO) shares traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 1,193,468 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 361% from the average session volume of 258,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

