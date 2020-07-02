Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.72. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,192,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

