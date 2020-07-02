Cesar Johnston Sells 5,413 Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $15,372.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 415,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $44,752.48.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.82. Energous Corp has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 167.69% and a negative net margin of 18,262.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WATT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Energous by 171.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energous by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

