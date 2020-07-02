CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.09

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 109446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.98.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at C$1,524,679.06.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.