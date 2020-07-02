Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Cerner by 13.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cerner by 28.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 43.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

