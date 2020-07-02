CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDW. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.88.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $116.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 144.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,111,000 after buying an additional 2,044,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,917,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,418,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after buying an additional 523,220 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 211.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after buying an additional 480,636 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

