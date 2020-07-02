Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s global retail sales have been declining for six months in a row in May 2020, which remains a woe. The company did not provide guidance for 2020 citing uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic and stated that results for the balance of the year will continue to bear the impact. Caterpillar’s results this year are likely to be impacted by a weak backlog, a sluggish manufacturing sector, reduced spending at mining customers and low oil prices. The earnings estimate for the current year has thus undergone negative revisions lately. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the company has taken actions to reduce costs that will help sustain margins amid low volumes. Strong liquidity position, investments in expanded offerings and services, and digital initiatives including e-commerce will fuel growth.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.95.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

