Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.24. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.