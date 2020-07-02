Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 121,058 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 58.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

