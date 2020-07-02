Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

SAVA stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

