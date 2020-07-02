Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Cardtronics worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 233,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 7.5% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 41,695 shares in the last quarter.

CATM opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. West bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,045.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 195,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

CATM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

