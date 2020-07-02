Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Capstone Turbine stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.85. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.20). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Turbine stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Capstone Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

