Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post $276.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the lowest is $231.20 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $446.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ELY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,285,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 541,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 73.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,846,000 after purchasing an additional 518,647 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 14,433.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.