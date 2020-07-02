Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post $276.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the lowest is $231.20 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $446.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,285,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 541,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 73.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,846,000 after purchasing an additional 518,647 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 14,433.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
