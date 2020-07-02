Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.63

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.63 and last traded at $95.34, with a volume of 23800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $3,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $60,592,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $5,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,816,533.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,876 shares of company stock worth $23,512,630. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.