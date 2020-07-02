Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.44.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,303,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,656,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME opened at $168.90 on Thursday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $191.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

