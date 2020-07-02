Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.84. Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Shares of ORCL opened at $55.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $58,791,000 after buying an additional 407,891 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 19.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 47.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Oracle by 201.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 118,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 79,144 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

