Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,678 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

NYSE BSX opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

