BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 74,039 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 3.95. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.