BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 48,700 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $645.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

