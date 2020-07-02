BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 157,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $338,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after buying an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Shopify by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after acquiring an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.75.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,016.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $800.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,017.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.