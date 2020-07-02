BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.05 million, a PE ratio of 241.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,566.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,207,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,604. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

