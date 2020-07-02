BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aduro BioTech were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.35. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

