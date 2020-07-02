BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 250.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,942,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,875 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,368,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 197.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 982,869 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

