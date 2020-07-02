BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 7,051 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 121.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MediciNova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MediciNova by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

