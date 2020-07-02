BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,633 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) by 326.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Morphic were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $823.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. Morphic Holding has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $268,644.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,684.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $583,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,853 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

