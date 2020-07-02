BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,721 Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 132,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blue Bird by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of BLBD opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Blue Bird Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $393.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.