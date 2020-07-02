BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,240 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 32.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVHI opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.70. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVHI. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

In related news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $35,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $320,044 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

