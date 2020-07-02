BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 116.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PaySign were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,255,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 35.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 915,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 238,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PaySign by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

PAYS opened at $9.38 on Thursday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.58 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.74.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

