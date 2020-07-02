BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fluidigm by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,413 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,234,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,788,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 119.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,487,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 809,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

FLDM opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $289.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

