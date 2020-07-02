BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 116.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMOT. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $337.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

