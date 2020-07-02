BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $58,000 Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBCP opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

HBCP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

