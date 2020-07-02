BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $56,000 Holdings in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Luther Burbank Corp has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.