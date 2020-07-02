BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $55,000 Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.02 per share, for a total transaction of $123,226.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 817,258 shares in the company, valued at $58,858,921.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Louis J. Grossman acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $50,836.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at $56,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,648. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNBKA stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

