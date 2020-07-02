BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $54,000 Stock Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 23.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $215,171.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,171.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,403 shares of company stock worth $549,832 in the last 90 days. 10.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $259.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.