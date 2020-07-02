BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $52,000 Stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,915,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Farmland Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,938,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 123,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

NYSE FPI opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $201.00 million, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.63. Farmland Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

FPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.