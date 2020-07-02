BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $52,000 Stake in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 340.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,010.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $656.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.92. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $35.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

