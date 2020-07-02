BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $51,000 Stock Position in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Beyondspring were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Beyondspring by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Beyondspring Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $443.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Beyondspring Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYSI shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

