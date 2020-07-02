BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $51,000 Stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 110.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 63.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 792,358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. State Street Corp increased its position in International Money Express by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 51.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $461.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. International Money Express Inc has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

