BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $50,000 Position in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth about $2,572,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPH. ValuEngine raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. Recro Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.30). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

