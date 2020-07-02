BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $49,000 Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $122,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

NYSE LBRT opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.55.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

