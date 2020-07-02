BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.