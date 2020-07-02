BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Denbury Resources worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNR opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.18. Denbury Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.50 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.86.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

