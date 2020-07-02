BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,244 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NERV shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

