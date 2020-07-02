BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 20,529 Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 213.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,924 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 655,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,985,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 329,446 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.