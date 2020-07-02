BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,879 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $28,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $369,729.36. Insiders have sold 108,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NSSC stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $429.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

