BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,670 Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ CBMG opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $288.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

