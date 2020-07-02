BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LCNB were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 38.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $189.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.82. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 22.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.